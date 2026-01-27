F1 2026 testing live: Ferrari and McLaren unveil new cars in Barcelona
Follow live F1 action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the first glimpse of the 2026 cars on the racetrack
The 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us and with just six weeks until the first race in Australia, the teams are now preparing for a campaign of unknowns.
New regulations this season mean it is a clean slate for all 11 teams, with Cadillac the first new team on the grid since Haas in 2016. Audi have also taken over Sauber, with Ford partnering with Red Bull to build their own engines.
McLaren won both world championships last year, with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers’ title. Yet this season, Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners, though we won’t know anything until we see the cars out on track.
This week’s test behind-closed-doors in Barcelona is the first of three pre-season sessions for the teams, with official tests in Bahrain next month (11-13 February and 18-20 February). However, Williams won’t be present this week due to delays to their car.
Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent.
Day two underway
Technically, we are a go with the second day of pre-season testing.
However, with rain in the air in Barcelona, it’s currently unknown how many teams will take to the circuit today.
NEW: Mercedes postpone Tuesday plans
With rain on the forecast today, Mercedes have decided to suspend their second day of track action on Tuesday.
A short statement read: “With rain forecast for this afternoon, we’ve opted to postpone our second day of running and therefore won’t be on track today.”
George Russell after day one of testing:
“It's great to be back out on track driving an F1 car once again! The cars looked really cool out on the circuit and that's positive for our sport. They are quite different for us as drivers but, once you get your head around it, driving them is quite intuitive.
“It's enjoyable being behind-the-wheel and I think there's a lot for fans to look forward to with these new regulations. We are pleased with our day, but I've also been impressed by several other teams too.
“The Red Bull power unit has completed a lot of laps which, given that it's their first engine they've built, means they've clearly done a good job. Haas also managed a similar amount of running to ourselves, so the Ferrari power unit has also put together plenty of mileage. It's not quite how it was in 2014!
“The sport has evolved so much since then and the level, in every single aspect, is so high now.”
What happened on Monday?
Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar was the quickest car, followed by the Mercedes of George Russell. Here are the full timings:
- Isack Hadjar - 1:18:159
- George Russell - 1:18:696
- Franco Colapinto - 1:20:189
- Kimi Antonelli - 1:20:70
- Esteban Ocon - 1:21:301
- Liam Lawson - 1:21:513
- Valtteri Bottas - 1:24:651
- Gabriel Bortoleto - 1:25:296
- Sergio Pérez - 1:25:974
What are the timings in Barcelona?
The private ‘shakedown’ event for the teams will take place over five days, Monday-Friday, starting at 8am (GMT) and finishing at 5pm (GMT), with a one-hour lunch break at midday (GMT).
With eight hours of running a day, and teams able to run on a maximum of three days, teams could gather up to 24 hours of invaluable data for the season ahead.
Welcome back!
McLaren and Ferrari on Tuesday
We’re set to see two giants of the sport on Tuesday in world champions McLaren and F1 titans Ferrari.
Join us again tomorrow morning at 8am (GMT) for more testing updates!
Esteban Ocon on Haas' day 1 of testing:
“The aim is really to learn, to get mileage under the car, you know, see the weak points, what we have to improve really.
“First feel of things, so we are sure that we take the right development path and we are sure that we put the resources where it matters the most. Where it's the most bothering us, so you know, we'll try and put all that together for that end of the test.
“It's a long week, which is very good and then we have the chance to go back to Bahrain with hopefully, further step made, so that's the aim.”
Day one in Barcelona completed
Isack Hadjar leads the way then after day one of testing in Barcelona!
The Red Bull driver set the fastest time with a 1:18:159 - half-a-second quicker than George Russell in second.
Franco Colapinto completes the top-three.
