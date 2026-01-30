F1 2026 testing live: Day 5 start time with Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari
Follow live F1 action from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the first glimpse of the 2026 cars on the racetrack
The 2026 Formula 1 season is upon us and with just six weeks until the first race in Australia, the teams are now preparing for a campaign of unknowns.
New regulations this season mean it is a clean slate for all 11 teams, with Cadillac the first new team on the grid since Haas in 2016. Audi have also taken over Sauber, with Ford partnering with Red Bull to build their own engines.
McLaren won both world championships last year, with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers’ title. Yet this season, Mercedes are rumoured to be the frontrunners, though we won’t know anything until we see the cars out on track.
This week’s test behind-closed-doors in Barcelona is the first of three pre-season sessions for the teams, with official tests in Bahrain next month (11-13 February and 18-20 February). However, Williams won’t be present this week due to delays to their car.
Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent.
Williams have withdrawn from the private F1 pre-season test in Barcelona following “delays” to their car development programme.
James Vowles’s outfit, who boast an impressive driver pairing in Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, have long targeted 2026 and this new set of regulations as a year to work their way up the pecking order.
Yet following reports that the team’s 2026 car, the FW48, had failed the FIA’s mandatory crash tests, the team confirmed on Friday that they will not be present at the shakedown event for all 11 teams.
Christian Horner has announced a speaking tour in Australia ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
The former Red Bull F1 boss, who was sacked last summer after leading the team for 20 years since its inception, received a reported £80m pay-off as part of the terms of his exit.
Horner, 52, can return to the sport from this spring and is eyeing a route back into the paddock, with French team Alpine the most likely destination.
However, a week before the 2026 season starts in Australia on 8 March, the British executive is embarking on a new challenge: a three-day speaking tour down under.
Full piece below:
The 2026 Nurburgring racing series has moved its second round in March to accommodate the potential appearance of Max Verstappen at the event.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen obtained his A-licence last September to race the infamous 12.94-mile Nordschleife circuit, known as “The Green Hill.” He then won his first GT3 race a few weeks later.
Verstappen, 28, has admitted he would like to appear at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring event in May, which falls between F1 races in Miami and Montreal. However, the Dutchman acknowledged he needed to take part in one NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) endurance race in order to be ready to compete in the 24-hour event.
Now, the series have announced that they’ve moved the second round of the 2026 NLS season by one week, to 21 March, to “enable top-tier drivers to compete.” The previous date, 28 March, clashed with F1’s Japanese Grand Prix.
Full story below:
Heading into his 20th year in the sport, Lewis Hamilton has witnessed his fair share of Formula 1 regulation changes. The most recent, in 2022, saw the Briton’s era of domination at Mercedes end with aplomb. As such, his move to Ferrari last year marked the start of a new chapter. Something fresh, decked in red.
Yet even Hamilton has acknowledged, as pre-season testing gets underway this week in Barcelona, that this year’s regulation shake-up is the biggest he has ever seen. So much so that, for all 11 teams, the sense of the unknown is palpable as they gather data and crunch the numbers ahead of the first race in Australia on 8 March.
Full piece below:
Day 4 - lap times, Russell fastest
That’s your lot for the penultimate day of the shakedown test!
George Russell set the quickest time with a speedy 1:16:445, with Mercedes leading the way once again - that’s their test done and dusted!
- George Russell - 1:16:445 (78 laps)
- Kimi Antonelli - 1:17:081 (90 laps)
- Charles Leclerc - 1:18:223 (83 laps)
- Oscar Piastri - 1:18:419 (48 laps)
- Arvid Lindblad - 1:18:451 (47 laps)
- Lewis Hamilton - 1:18:654 (87 laps)
- Liam Lawson - 1:18:840 (64 laps)
- Sergio Perez - 1:21:024 (66 laps)
- Lance Stroll - 1:46:404 (5 laps)
PHOTO: Aston Martin's car in Barcelona
The AMR26 breaks cover - in mysterious black-and-white style!
ANALYSIS: How Lewis Hamilton is making his mark at Ferrari: ‘This car has a clear direction’
By Kieran Jackson
Twelve months into his multi-year Ferrari contract, Lewis Hamilton’s re-emergence into the public domain on Friday did not carry the weight of giddiness and expectation of a year ago. In hindsight, perhaps the delirium of his debut season was a bit too much for all involved.
Yet 2026 is an open book – new regulations and potentially a new pecking order – and the first season in which Hamilton can fully stamp his imprint on a new-look car. Whether or not the boffins in Maranello have heeded the knowledge and experience of Hamilton’s 19 years in Formula 1, however, is another matter altogether.
Full piece below:
How Lewis Hamilton is making his mark at Ferrari: ‘This car has a clear direction’
Aston Martin leave the garage
At long last, into the final hour, Aston Martin emerge in Barcelona!
Lance Stroll is the man at the wheel of the AMR26 but he’ll have less than an hour to test today before, hopefully, a full day’s running tomorrow.
The car is adorned in a temporary black livery, with their launch taking place a week on Monday, 9 February.
George Russell goes even quicker
Russell puts himself half-a-second quicker than the rest of the field with a 1:16:641.
Biggest statement so far this week?
