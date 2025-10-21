Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest news on Anthony Joshua’s anticipated comeback

Anthony Joshua sends Tom Allen 'flying' with uppercut
  • Anthony Joshua is planning a comeback fight in February 2026 after recovering from injuries sustained this year, following his knockout loss in September 2024.
  • Matchroom will stage its inaugural boxing event in Accra, Ghana, on 20 December, which is intended as a preliminary step for a future Joshua headline fight in the region.
  • Eddie Hearn confirmed that Joshua is expected to headline a show in Ghana in February 2026, building on the legacy of The Rumble in the Jungle.
  • A potential clash with fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury is being discussed for 2026, following Joshua's planned tune-up fight.
  • American boxer Kingsley Ibeh has publicly challenged Joshua, expressing his desire to fight him, potentially in the UK.
