Latest news on Anthony Joshua’s anticipated comeback
- Anthony Joshua is planning a comeback fight in February 2026 after recovering from injuries sustained this year, following his knockout loss in September 2024.
- Matchroom will stage its inaugural boxing event in Accra, Ghana, on 20 December, which is intended as a preliminary step for a future Joshua headline fight in the region.
- Eddie Hearn confirmed that Joshua is expected to headline a show in Ghana in February 2026, building on the legacy of The Rumble in the Jungle.
- A potential clash with fellow British heavyweight Tyson Fury is being discussed for 2026, following Joshua's planned tune-up fight.
- American boxer Kingsley Ibeh has publicly challenged Joshua, expressing his desire to fight him, potentially in the UK.