Anthony Joshua is now planning a comeback fight in February 2026 after Matchroom confirmed its expansion to Accra, Ghana for a card before Christmas.

Joshua, who has not fought since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024, has dealt with injuries this year.

But a rumoured fight with fellow British heavyweight superstar appears to be in the works, following a tune-up fight.

And Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom has floated the possibility of Joshua venturing over to Africa for a fight, following the legacy of ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’.

Matchroom’s first ever show on west African soil will not include ‘AJ’, with Hearn confirming a card will take place in Accra, Ghana on 20 December and act as a “precursor” to Joshua fighting in the same location next February as the headline act.

“We're doing a show in Ghana on December 20th,” Hearn told The Ring. "Obviously this will not be an AJ show but it’s still going to be a good show.

“The idea is that this is probably a precursor for an AJ show out there, but it’s not part of our initial deal. We can just get the lay of the land with this one.

“Frank [Smith] went out there for a site visit and was impressed by what he saw. This deal is with the same people. We are working on what fighters will feature on the card at the moment.

“There will be some with Ghanaian backgrounds and then some of our own fighters as well. Then we are looking to go back there with AJ in February.”

Joshua’s next opponent remains unclear, though Nigeria-born American Kingsley Ibeh has called out the former world champion.

"We need the right platform and the right opponent to make a statement with and there'd be no better one than AJ," Ibeh told Sky Sports.

"That would be definitely a dream come true. That would be amazing. "It doesn't matter where it is, I'm ready.

"Anywhere. It doesn't matter if it's in the UK. I would love to dance with him in the O2 Arena. I would definitely stop him, no questions about that, it's going to come down to how soon or how quickly it goes."