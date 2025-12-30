Anthony Joshua and his coach Sina Ghami train together in final video before fatal crash
- Boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car crash in Nigeria on Monday, 29 December.
- The incident, which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan highway, resulted in the deaths of two of his friends.
- Sina Ghami, Joshua's strength coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, both 36, succumbed to their injuries.
- Joshua and another passenger are currently in a stable condition in hospital following the collision.
- Ghami, who had worked with Joshua for over a decade, appeared in the boxer's final Instagram video before the crash, helping him train.