Anthony Joshua’s friend and strength coach Sina Ghami trained with the boxer in his final video posted before his death.

On Monday (29 December), Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck near a petrol station on the Lagos-Ibadan highway in Nigeria.

Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, both 36 and longtime friends of the boxer, died from their injuries. Joshua and another passenger are in a “stable” condition in hospital.

In the final video he ever posted to Instagram, Ghami, who worked with Joshua for over a decade, can be seen helping him train before the Jake Paul fight in Miami.