Man United flop explains why he struggled following £82m move
- Former Manchester United winger Antony claimed he was treated with a "lack of respect" and "rudeness" before his permanent move to Real Betis.
- Antony was part of the "bomb squad" alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho, who were told they had no future at the club under Ruben Amorim.
- He rejoined Real Betis on deadline day in a €22m permanent transfer, having previously spent a successful loan spell at the Spanish club.
- Antony, United's second most expensive signing after his transfer from Ajax in 2022, admitted that off-field issues affected his performance and took responsibility for not delivering on his £182m price tag.
- Other players from the "bomb squad" also departed, with Rashford moving to Barcelona on loan, Garnacho bought by Chelsea, and Sancho joining Aston Villa on loan.