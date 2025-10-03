Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United flop explains why he struggled following £82m move

Video Player Placeholder
'We cannot ask him to play at his very best yet' - Pellegrini on Antony's performance with Real Betis
  • Former Manchester United winger Antony claimed he was treated with a "lack of respect" and "rudeness" before his permanent move to Real Betis.
  • Antony was part of the "bomb squad" alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho, who were told they had no future at the club under Ruben Amorim.
  • He rejoined Real Betis on deadline day in a €22m permanent transfer, having previously spent a successful loan spell at the Spanish club.
  • Antony, United's second most expensive signing after his transfer from Ajax in 2022, admitted that off-field issues affected his performance and took responsibility for not delivering on his £182m price tag.
  • Other players from the "bomb squad" also departed, with Rashford moving to Barcelona on loan, Garnacho bought by Chelsea, and Sancho joining Aston Villa on loan.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in