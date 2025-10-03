Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Antony hits out at ‘lack of respect’ and ‘rudeness’ during Man United exit

Antony was part of the ‘bomb squad’ at United after being told to train away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 03 October 2025 10:59 BST
Comments
Amorim refuses to blame the system after United loss

Former Manchester United winger Antony has said he was treated with a “lack of respect” and “rudeness” as he was forced to train away from the first-team before his move to Real Betis in the summer.

Antony was part of the “bomb squad”, alongside Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, who were told they had no future at the club under Ruben Amorim and would be available for transfer to another club.

The Brazil international rejoined Betis on deadline day in a €22m permanent move, after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish club, where he scored nine times in 26 games during an impressive spell.

Antony did not live up to his price tag at Old Trafford
Antony did not live up to his price tag at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"Look, I'm not the kind of guy who gets involved in controversies, who names people, in fact, I won't mention anyone's name here,” Antony told ESPN Brasil. "But I think there was a bit of a lack of respect there, even a bit of rudeness too, with no one giving you a good morning, a good afternoon. Not even that.

“But, anyway, that's in the past, I won't give much importance to these things. Now I'm here, at Betis, I'm living here, that's the most important thing for me."

While Antony joined Betis, Rashford moved to Barcelona on loan, Garnacho was bought by Chelsea and Sancho competed a deadline-day switch to Aston Villa, also on loan. Left back Tyrell Malacia, who was also part of the “bomb squad” has since rejoined Amorim’s first-team squad.

Antony became United’s second most expensive signing when he was bought by Erik ten Hag in 2022 but struggled for form after a bright start and scored just 12 goals in his 96 appearances. He said he took responsibility for not delivery on his hefty €100m price tag.

(AFP via Getty Images)

"I think off-field matters affected me a lot, in my performance,” Antony told ESPN. “I know my potential, I know my qualities, I didn't play in a World Cup for nothing, I didn't return to the national team for nothing.

"I also take responsibility for it not working out, for not performing as I wanted. But I always try to see the bright side of things, going through this entire process, this time at United, was necessary to see myself."

