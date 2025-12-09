Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool boss opens up on next steps for Mohamed Salah after recent outburst

Jamie Carragher called out for Mo Salah criticism live on air
  • Liverpool manager Arne Slot indicated that Mohamed Salah should initiate efforts to repair their relationship, following the Egyptian’s public comments about feeling thrown under the bus by the club.
  • Salah was not included in Liverpool's travelling squad for the match against Inter Milan after stating he no longer had a relationship with Slot, having been benched for three consecutive games.
  • Despite the controversy and Salah's absence, Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring the winning penalty.
  • Slot deflected questions regarding the dispute, choosing instead to highlight the team's strong performance and the contributions of players like Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate.
  • Captain Virgil van Dijk acknowledged the difficult situation but maintained that discussions between Salah and the club would remain private, suggesting a path for reconciliation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in