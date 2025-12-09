Inter Milan vs Liverpool live: Salah saga rolls on while Reds face Champions League test without talisman
Arne Slot’s side travel to Milan without Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was dropped from the squad following his explosive rant at the weekend
Liverpool‘s bewildering season continues with a trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight as the fallout from Mohamed Salah’s explosive interview continues.
The Egyptian has been omitted from the Reds’ travelling squad after claiming he had been thrown under the bus at Anfield and stating that he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot.
And those comments, and indeed doubts over the Egyptian’s future at Anfield, are hanging over the club as they face a tough test at the San Siro, with Slot’s side hoping to put one foot in the next round of the competition with a win.
The Reds sit 13th in the league phase table but they are just three points behind fourth-placed Inter, who themselves could nearly secure a place in the top eight with a home win this evening.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the San Siro below:
Liverpool without Mo Salah
We’ll start with the obvious.
Liverpool will play tonight’s match without the services of Mohamed Salah who has been left at home following his remarkable tirade against the club last weekend.
Salah believes he has been ‘thrown under the bus’ and is being blamed for the club’s recent run of poor form having been benched for their last three matches.
In response to his claims, Liverpool have left him out of the squad for tonight’s clash with Inter Milan.
Salah’s position is now up in the air especially with the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon where he will leave Liverpool on international duty.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber you can start a free 30-day trial here.
When is Inter Milan v Liverpool?
Inter Milan face Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday 9 December, with kick-off at 8pm GMT.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s match between Inter Milan and Liverpool.
The Reds face another huge test as they travel to Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the club lurching from crisis to crisis, squandering a two-goal lead to draw at Leeds at the weekend in a match that was entirely overshadowed by an incendiary interview by Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian claimed he had been thrown under the bus at Anfield and said that he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot, with the fallout from his explosive comments meaning the forward has been omitted from the travelling squad this week.
Both sides lost their previous Champions League encounters, Liverpool enduring a 4-1 rout at home by PSV and Inter losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid, but the Nerazzurri will be full of confidence as they sit fourth in the table, three points clear of tonight's visitors in 13th.
