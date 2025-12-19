Key Arsenal star is ‘not far’ from timely return, says Mikel Arteta
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on his squad's fitness ahead of their Premier League match against Everton on Saturday.
- Defender Gabriel is "not far" from returning to the line-up after suffering a hip injury while playing for Brazil last month.
- Ben White will miss the Everton game due to a hamstring strain picked up against Wolves and is expected to return in the new year.
- Kai Havertz could soon return from a knee injury, and Martin Zubimendi missed training this week for load management.
- Arteta's team faces an intense festive schedule, including a Carabao Cup quarter-final and several Premier League fixtures.