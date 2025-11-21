Arsenal star ruled out for ‘weeks’ after picking up injury on international duty
- Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to be out for “weeks” due to a thigh injury, potentially until after Christmas.
- Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the centre-back's absence, which comes as a major blow to the Premier League leaders.
- The injury, which was sustained while on international duty with Brazil means Gabriel will miss crucial upcoming fixtures, including London derbies against Tottenham and Chelsea, and a Champions League match against Bayern Munich.
- Gabriel has been a key component of Arsenal's defence, playing in all 11 Premier League games this season and contributing to their record of only five goals conceded.
- His absence will also affect Arsenal's attacking threat from set-pieces, where he has contributed to three league goals this season.