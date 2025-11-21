Mikel Arteta confirms Gabriel injury blow and timescale for Arsenal return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabriel Magalhaes may not play for Arsenal until after Christmas due to a thigh injury as Mikel Arteta ruled him out for “weeks”.

“We need to have another scan I think next Wednesday,” Arteta said. “We will have the timeline much more clearly than we have at the moment. It's clearly a blow because it's our leader in our backline and to miss him is never a positive thing. The good thing is we have some very good options and they need to stand up now and do the job.”

Gabriel was forced off during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal at the Emirates Stadium, with the centre-back subsequently returning to Arsenal for treatment and further assessment.

The 27-year-old has played in all 11 Premier League games for Arsenal this season and formed a key part of Arteta’s defence which has conceded just five goals this term. He also brings threat from set-pieces and has contributed to three league goals.

The news comes as a major blow to the Premier League leaders as they head into a crunch week that includes the London derbies against Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as the visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners return from the international break with a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori, who has also been an ever-present part of Arsenal’s defence, has not trained before the north London derby. The left back withdrew from Italy’s squad during the international break due to a hip issue.

But Arteta was coy on whether any of his attacking players, including Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke, could return for the north London derby.

“We put a lot of energy in the international break with the medical staff to try to bring them back as quickly as possible. Tomorrow we have another training session to see how they are feeling, if this game is too close or they can have a contribution in the game.”