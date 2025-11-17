Arsenal injury latest as Gabriel blow adds to Mikel Arteta’s list of headaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have been left sweating on the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes after the defender suffered a thigh injury during Brazil’s 2-0 win over Senegal at the Emirates on Saturday.

The centre-back has returned to Arsenal for treatment after he was released by Brazil ahead of their friendly against Tunisia in Lille on Tuesday, and comes ahead of a key run of games for the Premier League leaders.

Gabriel “underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh” a statement from the Brazil national team said. Manager Carlo Ancelotti apologised after Gabriel was withdrawn from the friendly at the Emirates and said: “We’re really sorry for this, really disappointed. When a player has an injury I hope he can recover well and soon.”

Gabriel was substituted at the Emirates after picking up a thigh injury ( Getty Images )

Mikel Arteta’s side return from the international break and head into a key run of matches, hosting Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday and then travelling to Chelsea for another London derby on the following Sunday.

Gabriel is not the only injury headache Arteta faces ahead of the week, either.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The centre-back has been key to Arsenal’s impressive defensive record this season, with eight clean sheets in a row before the 2-2 draw with Sunderland. “Gabriel Magalhaes will not travel with the team for the game against Tunisia,” the Brazil team said. “The defender left the field yesterday after feeling pain in the adductor muscle of his right thigh.” He has returned to Arsenal for treatment and is a major doubt for their upcoming matches.

Riccardo Calafiori

The left-back did not play during their international break and withdrew from Italy’s squad due to a hip injury. But it has been reported that it was only precautionary.

Viktor Gyokeres

The striker missed Arsenal’s last two games before the international break after being withdrawn from the win against Burnley with a muscular injury and he did not join up with Sweden’s squad. Arteta said he was concerned and he remains a doubt ahead of the north London derby.

Martin Odegaard

The Gunners captain has endured a frustrating season with injuries and has not featured since the win over West Ham in early October due to a knee issue. He did not join up with Norway’s squad for the international break but is nearing a return and could be available to face Tottenham.

Gabriel Martinelli

The winger did not join up with Brazil after missing Arsenal’s last four games, having picked up a knock in the win over Crystal Palace. He could return in time to face Tottenham but Arteta will offer an update on Friday.

Noni Madueke

After an impressive start to his Arsenal career, the winger has not featured since the 1-1 draw at Manchester City due to a knee injury. The winger was one of the players that Arteta hinted could return after the international break.

Kai Havertz

Havertz has not featured since the opening weekend of the season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery, having missed most of the second half of last season. But the German international is poised to make a return soon.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus is a long-term absentee and is nearing a year out due to a knee injury suffered in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in January. The forward could be the last player on this list to return as he continues his rehabilitation.