Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives fitness update on key defensive duo
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has allayed fears over a defensive injury crisis, stating Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White should be available for Wednesday’s match against Wolves.
- Calafiori was withdrawn from the starting XI just before Sunday's FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic due to an unspecified injury but has since trained.
- Ben White was forced off during the second half of the same match, experiencing fatigue and tightness in his hamstring.
- Arteta confirmed that Calafiori is fine and White's issue was primarily fatigue, not a serious injury.
- Captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz will miss the Wolves fixture but are hopeful to return for this weekend's north London derby.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks