Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal face ‘tough’ Wolves challenge before north London derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabriel Jesus insisted Arsenal must navigate the “tough” challenge of facing Wolves before even starting to think about Sunday’s pivotal north London derby.

Arsenal will have the opportunity to extend their Premier League advantage over rivals Manchester City to seven points when they travel to Molineux on Wednesday, with Pep Guardiola’s side next in action three days later at home to Newcastle.

Wolves have endured a torrid season and are rooted to the foot of the table with just nine points and Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side will be expected to swat them aside before they take on Tottenham.

However, Jesus warned: “We are not thinking about the derby. We are only thinking about Wolves on Wednesday and that is a tough game away.

“We know the situation they are in but is an amazing team, an amazing club and we are aware they need points to get out of the their situation.

“So, our focus is to go to Wolves, get the three points and that is it.”

Jesus scored Arsenal’s final goal in a 4-0 rout of Wigan which secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

It means the Gunners will roll into March fighting on all four fronts, with the chance of completing an unprecedented quadruple still a possibility.

Jesus, who has struck four times in his last six games, added: “Ninety per cent of my career has been at the top with strong squads, the national team, City and here.

“It is such a good thing because it keeps you on your toes and to do your best. It is an amazing thing to be involved in, to be around the boys and training with them and playing when I get a chance.

“There is still a long way to go. Obviously, we know we are alive in all the competitions – and we keep believing that we have to go game-by-game – and at the end of the season, we will see where we are.”

Riccardo Calafiori did not face Wigan after sustaining an injury in the warm-up, while captain Martin Odegaard was unable to feature with a knock he sustained in Arsenal’s previous draw at Brentford.

Ben White had to be replaced in the second half and with Mikel Merino, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman all sidelined – and Ethan Nwaneri on loan at Marseille – Arteta admitted he was worried about his shortening options.

However, White provided Arsenal with a boost when he posted on social media that he had not sustained an injury during his their fourth-round win, new that suggested the defender should be available to face Wolves.