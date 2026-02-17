Mikel Arteta allays Arsenal injury fears over Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has allayed fears that Arsenal are on the brink of another defensive injury crisis after reassuring that Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White “should be available” for Wednesday’s trip to Wolves.

Left-back Riccardo Calafiori was withdrawn from the starting XI moments before Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic kicked off with an unspecified injury, forcing Arteta to promote Bukayo Saka to the team from the substitutes’ bench.

In the second half, right-back Ben White pulled up and required treatment before leaving the field with a physio.

Both have seen their respective seasons hampered by injuries but Arteta has been able to provide a positive update on both.

"(Calafiori) is fine,” Arteta said. “He was training with us today, he is feeling better and hopefully he is fit for tomorrow.

"(White) was just a bit of fatigue, obviously he did a lot in the game and by the end of it he was feeling a bit of tightness in the hamstring, but he is fine.”

Arsenal have often had an extensive injury list this term and Sunday was no different, with Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard also joining the likes of Max Dowman and Mikel Merino as absentees.

Odegaard is nearing a return from a knee problem and is in contention to feature in the north London derby this weekend, but Arteta confirmed that the trip to Molineux will come too soon, as is the case for Havertz.

He added: "For Wolves he is not going to be fit, but for Sunday we are very hopeful he can be with us.

“Kai is another one where the weekend is a possibility."

