Arsenal quartet facing race against time to return for Wolves clash
- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on four key players ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Wolves.
- Declan Rice, who missed the Champions League game due to illness, is considered the closest to returning, with his availability for the Wolves match dependent on his recovery.
- William Saliba, absent for the last four games, remains a doubt for the Wolves fixture but is expected to be back for the subsequent match against Everton.
- Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard are also facing short-term absences due to knocks, with their return dates described as a "matter of days" and uncertain for the Wolves game.
- Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League, will host bottom-placed Wolves as they aim to recover from last weekend’s defeat by Aston Villa.