Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Arsenal quartet facing race against time to return for Wolves clash

Watch: Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's dramatic Aston Villa loss
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on four key players ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Wolves.
  • Declan Rice, who missed the Champions League game due to illness, is considered the closest to returning, with his availability for the Wolves match dependent on his recovery.
  • William Saliba, absent for the last four games, remains a doubt for the Wolves fixture but is expected to be back for the subsequent match against Everton.
  • Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard are also facing short-term absences due to knocks, with their return dates described as a "matter of days" and uncertain for the Wolves game.
  • Arsenal, currently leading the Premier League, will host bottom-placed Wolves as they aim to recover from last weekend’s defeat by Aston Villa.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in