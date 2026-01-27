Aryna Sabalenka takes aim at Australian Open’s stance on Whoop fitness tracker
- Top tennis players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, have been instructed to remove their Whoop wearable fitness trackers during matches at the Australian Open.
- Sabalenka, a Whoop ambassador, expressed her confusion and urged grand slam organisers to reconsider the ban, noting that the devices are permitted in WTA tournaments and approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).
- Tennis Australia, the tournament organiser, confirmed that wearable technology is currently not allowed at grand slams but indicated that discussions are ongoing regarding potential future approval.
- Players utilise the devices for health monitoring, recovery insights, and tracking performance data during practice, rather than for live in-match information.
- Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed publicly criticised the decision, asserting that the devices are ITF-approved, safe, and that athletes should be allowed to monitor their bodies.