US star Ben Shelton sets up Jannik Sinner showdown at Australian Open
- USA’s Ben Shelton moved into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday by beating Casper Ruud.
- The No 8 seed made a slow start against Ruud, seeded 12th, and dropped the first set 6-3.
- However, Shelton bounced back to take the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
- Shelton, 23, reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park last year and is hoping to go a couple of steps further this time.
- He has the daunting task of facing Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.