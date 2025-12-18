Ashes controversy erupts again as England head towards defeat
- Jamie Smith's dismissal during the third Ashes Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval sparked controversy over the reliability of Snicko technology.
- Smith was given out caught behind after Snicko showed a spike, despite a visible gap between his bat and the ball, leading the third umpire to rule against him.
- The decision left England at 159-6, significantly behind Australia's first innings total, and caused visible disbelief from captain Ben Stokes.
- Cricket commentators, including Alex Hartley, Graeme Swann, and Steven Finn, heavily criticised the Snicko technology, calling for its removal due to perceived inaccuracies.
- This incident was one of several technology-related controversies on day two, following other questionable decisions and a previous DRS review involving Alex Carey.