Ashes controversy erupts again as England head towards defeat

England hit by Ashes controversy after Alex Carey survives Snicko confusion
  • Jamie Smith's dismissal during the third Ashes Test cricket match at the Adelaide Oval sparked controversy over the reliability of Snicko technology.
  • Smith was given out caught behind after Snicko showed a spike, despite a visible gap between his bat and the ball, leading the third umpire to rule against him.
  • The decision left England at 159-6, significantly behind Australia's first innings total, and caused visible disbelief from captain Ben Stokes.
  • Cricket commentators, including Alex Hartley, Graeme Swann, and Steven Finn, heavily criticised the Snicko technology, calling for its removal due to perceived inaccuracies.
  • This incident was one of several technology-related controversies on day two, following other questionable decisions and a previous DRS review involving Alex Carey.
