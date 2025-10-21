Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Atletico Madrid lodge complaint to Uefa ahead of Arsenal Champions League clash

Simeone wary of Arsenal's set piece prowess
  • Arsenal apologised to Atletico Madrid after both changing rooms at the Emirates Stadium were found to have only cold water before their Champions League match.
  • Atletico Madrid discovered the issue during their training session on Monday evening and subsequently lodged a complaint with Uefa.
  • Despite Arsenal resolving the problem approximately 45 minutes before Atletico players were due to return, the Spanish side opted to finish training early and shower at their hotel.
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Atletico's coach Diego Simeone, highlighting his 'really high level of organisation' and the strong identity he has created at the club.
  • Arteta also admitted to being inspired by Simeone's passion and his ability to maintain energy and a winning mentality over a long period in a demanding environment.
