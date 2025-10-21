Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have apologised to Atletico Madrid after both changing rooms at the Emirates were left with cold water before their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The Spanish side trained at the Emirates Stadium on Monday evening but discovered only cold water in their changing room and subsequently made a complaint to Uefa.

Arsenal were alerted to the issue, which also impacted the home side’s dressing room, approximately 45 minutes before Diego Simeone’s side were due to finish their session, the Independent understands, and the Premier League club resolved the matter before the players were due to return to the changing room.

But Atletico instead opted to finish training early and returned to their hotel for showers, with Arsenal subsequently issuing an apology.

Mikel Arteta was complimentary about Atletico, with similarities between both clubs and managers, admiring the “really high level of organisation” from Simeone’s side.

“It is about how they compete and after how they play,” Arteta said. “What he [Simeone] has done since he has got to Atletico has been outstanding.

open image in gallery Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Antoine Griezmann during training with teammates ( Action Images via Reuters )

“Not only what he has done but the way he has achieved it. I think the identity that he has created at the club, to the team, the spirit, they are simple and clear to identify.

“That is extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time and to do it for 14 years is incredible.”

Arteta also admitted to using Simeone as an inspiration, with Arsenal keen to maintain their perfect record in the group phase so far after two matches.

open image in gallery Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina, Matteo Ruggeri and Conor Gallagher during a training session ( John Walton/PA Wire )

“There is someone that I look up to and learn from in many situations,” added the Basque manager. “What is for me outstanding is his passion, I think for how long he's been in the game and in the same club, with the same players, and how you still have that handle and that capacity to transmit such an energy and willingness to win.

“It's a very tough environment that we live in, and to keep convincing players, you have to be extraordinary as well. I don't know him personally but everything that I have heard about him is that he's so good at doing that. That's one of the reasons why you are able to sustain at that level.”