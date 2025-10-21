Is Arsenal v Atletico Madrid on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the latest round of Champions League action as Mikel Arteta squares off against Diego Simeone in north London.

The Gunners have made an impressive start to the season, sitting three points clear at the top of the Premier League – elevating themselves to title favourites – and have a pair of 2-0 victories in the Champions League to their name, downing Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos.

The pressure is on Arteta to finally deliver another trophy after a series of near-misses over the past couple of seasons and he was complimentary of opposite number Simeone this week, saying he rates the Argentine “at the highest level.”

Simeone has been in charge in Madrid for 14 years now, delivering two LaLiga titles, a pair of Europa League crowns and a Copa del Rey in that time, although he lost two Champions League finals to city rivals Real Madrid. This season in Europe’s top-tier competition, Atleti suffered a narrow defeat to Liverpool before hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Arsenal's clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League kicks off at 8:00pm BST on Tuesday 19 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Team news

Piero Hincapie remains a slight doubt with a groin issue, although could return to the Arsenal squad but Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are all out due to knee injuries. Otherwise, the Gunners boast a fit squad.

For Atletico, Nico Gonzalez was taken off just before half-time against Osasuna over the weekend due to a head injury, although he has passed the necessary concussion tests. Johnny Cardoso (ankle) is the only other fitness concern, while defender Clement Lenglet is available again following a LaLiga suspension.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Lenglet, Le Normand, Hancko; Baena, Barrios, Gallagher, Almada; Griezmann, Alvarez