Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone had to be held back by stewards as he engaged in screaming match with a fan moments after Liverpool’s late winner in the Champions League.

Simeone was shown a red card for his reaction, with the TV cameras picking up a Liverpool supporter cheering in the Argentinian’s face as he was squared up to.

The altercation occurred in the midst of wild celebrations over yet another last-gasp goal from Arne Slot’s side, with captain Virgil van Dijk heading past Jan Oblak in the 92nd minute.

And Simeone has claimed that his volatile reaction was sparked by insults from the supporter in question.

“We are in a place where we don’t have a right to reply or react and it is never good when we react as managers,” said Simeone.

“When they scored the third goal, he turned round and insulted me. I am a person, I am human.”

Liverpool looked to be on course for a straightforward win after two goals in the first six minutes, courtesy of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, put the hosts in control.

But after Marcos Llorente pegged them back on the brink of half-time, nerves began to creep in that a comeback could yet be staged.

Those fears were realised when Llorente, whose scoring form at Anfield is nothing short of sublime, saw his volley deflect past Alisson to equalise in the 81st minute. That was the Spaniard’s seventh Champions League goal in his career, four of which have come at Liverpool’s stomping grounds.

But yet again, at the death, Liverpool nicked all three points, sparking rapturous scenes of joy as Simeone fumed.