Carlos Alcaraz into Australian Open final after beating Zverev in five-set epic
- Carlos Alcaraz reached his first Australian Open final after a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev, lasting 5 hours and 27 minutes.
- Alcaraz overcame cramp and Zverev's comeback from two sets down to secure his place in the final.
- This achievement makes Alcaraz the youngest man in the Open era to reach the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.
- The 22-year-old will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.
- Should Alcaraz play Sinner, they would become only the third men's pair in history to compete in the finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments.
