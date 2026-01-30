'I was on my way home' - Djokovic saved by Musetti retirement

Carlos Alcaraz bids for his first Australian Open final against Alexander Zverev and looks to move another step closer to the career grand slam.

The world No 1 is the only men’s player who is yet to drop a set so far this tournament and demolished home hope Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals to advance to the final four for the first time.

He will now look for revenge against Zverev, the world No 3 and last year’s beaten finalist, following a quarter-final defeat to the German in 2024.

Zverev will look to return to the final as the 28-year-old continues his quest for a maiden grand slam title, and he has six wins against Alcaraz in their 12 career meetings.

Later, another blockbuster awaits between Novak Djokovic and defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner. Yesterday, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set up a rematch of their 2023 final.

Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below