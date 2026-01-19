Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brahim Diaz inconsolable after shocking penalty miss denies Morocco Afcon glory

Brahim Diaz missed the chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations final as he fluffed his penalty in the 24th minute of added time
Brahim Diaz missed the chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations final as he fluffed his penalty in the 24th minute of added time (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Brahim Diaz missed a crucial 'Panenka' penalty for Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Senegal, awarded deep into second-half stoppage time.
  • The penalty decision sparked a 16-minute walk-off protest by the Senegal team and their manager, Pape Thiaw.
  • Diaz's weak penalty attempt was easily saved by Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, keeping the score at 0-0 and forcing the match into extra time.
  • Pape Gueye subsequently scored the winning goal for Senegal in the 94th minute, denying hosts Morocco their first Afcon title in 50 years.
  • Diaz, despite being the tournament's top scorer, was left in tears and was visibly devastated after the match, with pundits expressing concern for his emotional state.
