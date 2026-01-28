Why Ireland star Bundee Aki is set to miss Six Nations opener against France
- Bundee Aki is facing a misconduct hearing for allegedly confronting match officials after Connacht's United Rugby Championship defeat by Leinster on Saturday.
- The Ireland centre has not travelled with the squad to Portugal for their pre-Six Nations training camp due to the complaint.
- The URC stated Aki's actions after the match may have breached the league's Disciplinary Rules.
- A potential ban could rule Aki out of Ireland's Six Nations opener against France in Paris on 5 February.
- Ulster's uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite has been called up to the Ireland squad as a replacement.