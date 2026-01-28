Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Ireland star Bundee Aki is set to miss Six Nations opener against France

Bundee Aki looks set to be miss Ireland’s opening Six Nations match against France (Domenico Cippitelli/PA)
(PA Archive)
  • Bundee Aki is facing a misconduct hearing for allegedly confronting match officials after Connacht's United Rugby Championship defeat by Leinster on Saturday.
  • The Ireland centre has not travelled with the squad to Portugal for their pre-Six Nations training camp due to the complaint.
  • The URC stated Aki's actions after the match may have breached the league's Disciplinary Rules.
  • A potential ban could rule Aki out of Ireland's Six Nations opener against France in Paris on 5 February.
  • Ulster's uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite has been called up to the Ireland squad as a replacement.
