Bundee Aki dropped from Ireland’s Six Nations squad after misconduct complaint

Bundee Aki appears set to miss Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France with the centre facing a misconduct hearing over an alleged confrontation of match officials.

Aki has not travelled to join up with Andy Farrell’s squad in Portugal for a pre-tournament training camp after a misconduct complaint was made against him.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) said in a statement that the Connacht centre is alleged to have engaged with the match official team on several occasions after his side’s defeat to Leinster on Saturday, in a manner “which may be deemed to be in breach of the league’s Disciplinary Rules”.

Any possible ban could sideline the 35-year-old for some, or all, of the Six Nations, with Ireland opening their tournament against the defending champions in Paris on Thursday 5 February.

Ulster’s uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite has been called up to replace him in Farrell’s squad.

“The IRFU can confirm that Bundee Aki has not travelled with the Men’s senior squad to Portugal for disciplinary reasons,” the Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

“The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby. The IRFU are investigating the matter further internally and no additional comment will be made at this time.”

Aki made one start in November for Ireland and appeared twice off the bench having toured for the second time with the British and Irish Lions to Australia last summer.

Stuart McCloskey, who wore No 12 twice before suffering a groin injury in the autumn, would appear the favourite to start in his stead alongside Garry Ringrose, with Tom Farrell, Jamie Osborne and Ciaran Frawley the other centre options originally named.

Robbie Henshaw is absent through injury.