France prop Uini Atonio in stable condition in intensive care after cardiac event

The France prop’s career is over after suffering a heart problem

Uini Atonio’s professional rugby career is over
Uini Atonio’s professional rugby career is over (AFP via Getty Images)

France prop Uini Atonio is in a stable condition in intensive care after being admitted to hospital following a cardiac event.

The 35-year-old tighthead was withdrawn from Fabien Galthie’s squad for the Six Nations on Monday, with club La Rochelle saying his playing career is now at an end.

“Uini Atonio was admitted yesterday to the La Rochelle Hospital Center following a suspected heart problem,” the Top 14 side said in a statement. “Medical examinations confirmed a cardiac event.

“His condition is now stable, and he remains in intensive care under observation. Following his hospitalisation, Uini will have to undergo a long period of recovery. It is now established that he will not be able to continue his playing career.

“Uini holds a special place in the history and in the heart of our Club. This news deeply saddens us. The entire Club wishes to express its unwavering and total support to him and his family during this difficult time.”

Atonio has won 68 caps as a pillar of solidity for the French side since making his debut in 2014.

Uini Atonio (left) helped La Rochelle to back-to-back Champions Cup crowns
Uini Atonio (left) helped La Rochelle to back-to-back Champions Cup crowns (Getty Images)

Born in New Zealand to Samoan parents, Atonio joined La Rochelle, then in the second-tier ProD2, in 2011 after being spotted at a tournament in Hong Kong.

He has since been a vital figure in the club’s rise into back-to-back Champions Cup winners under Ronan O’Gara, and has his own brand of beer brewed in the city.

The prop was part of the France team that won a Six Nations grand slam in 2022.

