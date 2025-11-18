Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Carlos Alcaraz forced to pull out of Davis Cup

'Sincaraz' - An incredible 2025 from the ATP's finest duo
  • Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from Spain's Davis Cup team due to a hamstring injury sustained during his ATP Finals defeat to Jannik Sinner.
  • Scans revealed swelling in his right thigh, leading to medical advice against competing, which Alcaraz announced on social media.
  • Alcaraz expressed his heartbreak at not being able to represent Spain, stating it was the “greatest thing there is”.
  • Spain will now face Czechia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals without the six-time Grand Slam champion.
  • Alcaraz has previously advocated for changes to the Davis Cup format, suggesting it should be held every two or three years to increase player commitment and appeal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in