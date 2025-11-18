‘Heartbroken’ Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Spain’s Davis Cup bid as a result of ATP Finals injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has ruled himself out of Spain’s Davis Cup bid as a result of the hamstring injury suffered in his ATP Finals defeat to Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Alcaraz said he was “going home heartbroken” after scans revealed swelling in his right thigh, with the Spaniard suffering a hamstring strain during his defeat to Sinner in Turin.

Alcaraz took a medical timeout towards the end of the first set and received heavy strapping around his right leg as Sinner won 7-6 7-5 to defend his ATP Finals title and extend his dominant form on indoor hard-courts.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz sustained the injury during his defeat to Jannik Sinner ( AFP/Getty )

The 22-year-old Alcaraz was hoping to lead Spain’s challenge for the Davis Cup in Bologna but David Ferrer’s side will have to do without the six-time grand slam champion in Thursday’s quarter-final against a talented Czechia team.

Two-time defending champions Italy will be without Sinner, who confirmed he would not be participating in the Davis Cup last month after deciding to end his season early, as well as the Italian No 2 Lorenzo Musetti.

“I'm so sorry to announce that I won't be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna...” Alcaraz wrote on social media on Tuesday morning. “I have edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete.

“I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I'm going home heartbroken…”

Alcaraz had refused to blame his defeat to Sinner in the ATP Finals on the injury, and said after the match in Turin that he was planning to travel to Bologna to compete.

His withdrawal comes after Alcaraz called for changes to the Davis Cup format, suggesting that the World Cup of tennis would carry more appeal if it was held “every two or three years”.

"They got to do something (with) this event, because I think playing every year is not as good as it might be if you’re playing every two or three years,” said Alcaraz, who added that he wants to win the Davis Cup one day.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for ITF )

“I think if the tournament is played, like, every two years or every three years, the players, the commitment of the players, it’s going to be even more because it’s unique, it’s different. You’re not able to play every year.”

The Davis Cup Final 8 tournament has been played at a neutral venue for the past six editions and two-time champion Sinner also called for the team event to be more spread out, suggesting a two-year format.

Sinner also stated his preference for the return of home-and-away ties. “I never, unfortunately, played the Davis Cup, the ‘real’ Davis Cup, where it’s playing in Argentina or in Brazil, where you have the whole stadium .for the other team," Sinner said. "I think this is Davis Cup, you know?”

Spain suffered a surprise quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands in last year’s Davis Cup, which saw Rafael Nadal play in the final tournament of his career before retiring in Malaga.