Davis Cup draw, schedule, confirmed teams and how to watch Final 8

Italy are the two-time defending champions but will be without Jannik Sinner in Bologna

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 17 November 2025 15:22 GMT
Comments
Carlos Alcaraz will be leading Spain’s bid for the Davis Cup
Carlos Alcaraz will be leading Spain’s bid for the Davis Cup (Getty Images for ITF)

Italy will bid to defend the Davis Cup at the Final 8 tournament in Bologna but will be without Jannik Sinner as they look to complete a hat-trick of titles.

Sinner led Italy to a second consecutive Davis Cup last year in Malaga but the World No 2 has decided to end his season after defending his ATP Finals crown.

Instead, Carlos Alcaraz will hope to inspire Spain to victory, although the World No 1 suffered a hamstring injury during his defeat to Sinner at the ATP Finals.

Spain will open their bid against a talented Czechia side in the quarter-finals and the winner of the Davis Cup will be crowd on Sunday 23 November.

Here’s everything you need to know

Davis Cup draw and schedule

Tuesday 18th

  • QF1: France v Belgium, from 3pm GMT

Wednesday 19th

  • QF2: Italy v Austria, from 3pm GMT

Thursday 20th

  • QF3: Spain v Czechia, from 9am GMT

Thursday 20th

  • QF4: Argentina v Germany, from 4pm GMT

Friday 21st

  • SF1: Winner of QF1 vs QF2

Saturday 22nd

  • SF2: Winner of QF3 vs QF4

Sunday 23rd

  • Final

Davis Cup confirmed teams and line-ups

Spain (six-time winners, most recently 2019)

  • Carlos Alcaraz (1)
  • Jaume Munar (36)
  • Pablo Carreno Busta (89)
  • Pedro Martinez (93)
  • Marcel Granollers (6, doubles)
  • Captain: David Ferrer

Italy (three-time winners, most recently 2024)

  • Flavio Cobolli (22)
  • Lorenzo Sonego (39)
  • Matteo Berrettini (56)
  • Simone Bolelli (13, doubles)
  • Andrea Vavassori (14, doubles)
  • Captain: Filippo Volandri

Germany (three-time winners, most recently 1993)

  • Alexander Zverev (3)
  • Jan-Lennard Struff (100)
  • Yannick Hanfmann (103)
  • Kevin Krawietz (T11, doubles)
  • Tim Puetz (T11, doubles)
  • Captain: Michael Kohlmann

France (10-time winners, most recently 2017)

  • Arthur Rinderknech (29)
  • Corentin Moutet (35)
  • Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (59)
  • Benjamin Bonzi (96)
  • Pierre-Hugues Herbert (65, doubles)
  • Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu

Czechia (three-time winners, most recently 2013)

  • Jiri Lehecka (17)
  • Jakub Mensik (19)
  • Tomas Machac (32)
  • Vit Kopriva (92)
  • Adam Pavlasek (53, doubles)
  • Captain: Tomas Berdych

Argentina (one-time winners, 2016)

  • Francisco Cerundolo (21)
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry (60)
  • Francisco Comesana (61)
  • Horacio Zeballos (7, doubles)
  • Andres Molteni (24, doubles)
  • Captain: Javier Frana

Belgium

  • Zizou Bergs (40)
  • Raphael Collignon (76)
  • Alexander Blockx (102)
  • Sander Gille (48, doubles)
  • Joran Vliegen (67, doubles)
  • Captain: Steve Darcis

Austria

  • Filip Misolic (85)
  • Jurij Rodionov (161)
  • Lukas Neumayer (186)
  • Lucas Miedler (27, doubles)
  • Alexander Erler (45, doubles)
  • Captain: Jurgen Melzer

Is the Davis Cup on TV?

In the UK, the Davis Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

