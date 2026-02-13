Chelsea stroll into FA Cup fifth round after treble from ‘incredible’ winger
- Chelsea secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hull City to advance to the FA Cup fifth round.
- Pedro Neto was the star of the match, scoring a stunning hat-trick for Chelsea.
- Estevao Willian also contributed to Chelsea's dominant win with a goal.
- The match marked a successful return for Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior to his former club, Hull City.
- Liam Delap praised Neto's "incredible" performance, highlighting his quality despite playing out of position.
