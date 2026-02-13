Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pedro Neto hit a stunning hat-trick to inspire Chelsea Fc past Hull City and advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Blues boss Liam Rosenior was returning to his former club and left with a comfortable 4-0 win, with Estevao Willian also scoring in the thrashing.

The rout started after Neto's wonderful 18-yard curler nestled into the bottom right corner to secure an advantage heading into the interval.

And the Portugal international struck again direct from a corner early in the second half, Brazil forward Estevao put the tie to bed just before the hour-mark.

The 25-year-old winger Neto completed his hat-trick with 19 minutes remaining, while Championship promotion-chasers Hull never threatened to cause an upset.

open image in gallery Chelsea's Pedro Neto (right) celebrates with team-mate Moises Caicedo ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Speaking after the win, having seen goalline technology deny him a goal in the first half, Liam Delap hailed Neto’s impact at Chelsea.

"We came here with one task and that was to win,” Delap told TNT Sports. “We showed we can battle and also play some good football, so we are happy.

open image in gallery Chelsea's Estevao celebrates at Hull ( AP )

"Pedro Neto is an incredible player. He is playing in a position he is not even used to but he showed his quality.

“I swear on my life I almost ran off, I thought it went in and was waiting for the referee to blow his whistle. It was silly from me but I thought it was in."

“We have our ways of applying pressure from corners. We have been so close a few times and always nice to see them go in.”

open image in gallery Chelsea's English head coach Liam Rosenior waves to the Hull fans on the touchline ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rosenior's reign as Chelsea boss began in January with a thumping 5-1 win at Charlton in the third round and on an emotional return to the MKM Stadium - where he was a former player and manager - the Londoners cruised into the last 16.

Aside from defeats in both legs of Chelsea's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, Rosenior has now won eight and drawn one of his nine other matches in charge in all competitions.

PA