Pedro Neto hits hat-trick to show Chelsea’s different side in FA Cup thrashing at Hull
Hull 0-4 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior guided the Blues into the fifth round on his return to his former club, with Estevao Willian also on the scoresheet
Pedro Neto hit a stunning hat-trick to inspire Chelsea Fc past Hull City and advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Blues boss Liam Rosenior was returning to his former club and left with a comfortable 4-0 win, with Estevao Willian also scoring in the thrashing.
The rout started after Neto's wonderful 18-yard curler nestled into the bottom right corner to secure an advantage heading into the interval.
And the Portugal international struck again direct from a corner early in the second half, Brazil forward Estevao put the tie to bed just before the hour-mark.
The 25-year-old winger Neto completed his hat-trick with 19 minutes remaining, while Championship promotion-chasers Hull never threatened to cause an upset.
Speaking after the win, having seen goalline technology deny him a goal in the first half, Liam Delap hailed Neto’s impact at Chelsea.
"We came here with one task and that was to win,” Delap told TNT Sports. “We showed we can battle and also play some good football, so we are happy.
"Pedro Neto is an incredible player. He is playing in a position he is not even used to but he showed his quality.
“I swear on my life I almost ran off, I thought it went in and was waiting for the referee to blow his whistle. It was silly from me but I thought it was in."
“We have our ways of applying pressure from corners. We have been so close a few times and always nice to see them go in.”
Rosenior's reign as Chelsea boss began in January with a thumping 5-1 win at Charlton in the third round and on an emotional return to the MKM Stadium - where he was a former player and manager - the Londoners cruised into the last 16.
Aside from defeats in both legs of Chelsea's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal, Rosenior has now won eight and drawn one of his nine other matches in charge in all competitions.
PA
