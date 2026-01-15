Chelsea rocked by virus outbreak after two stars missed Arsenal loss
- Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed a virus is affecting the squad, with players and staff forced to stay away from the training ground.
- Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens are currently at home recovering from the illness after missing Wednesday’s defeat by Arsenal.
- Key players Cole Palmer and Reece James are back in training and could feature in Saturday’s match against Brentford.
- Romeo Lavia is making progress in his recovery and is training on the pitch, but no timeframe has been set for his return to the main squad.
- Rosenior stated that players must earn their spot in the team, indicating no fixed 'No 1s and No 2s' for any position, including goalkeeper after Robert Sanchez's recent errors.