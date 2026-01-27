Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coco Gauff hits out at lack of privacy after ‘emotional’ reaction to Australian Open loss

Coco Gauff struggled to contain her emotions during a disappointing performance
Coco Gauff struggled to contain her emotions during a disappointing performance (Getty)
  • Coco Gauff was defeated 6-1, 6-2 by Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, making 26 unforced errors in just 59 minutes.
  • After the match, Gauff was filmed smashing her racket against a concrete ramp, believing she was in a private area away from cameras.
  • The footage was broadcast and shared on social media, revealing the extensive camera coverage in player areas at grand slam tournaments.
  • Gauff expressed frustration over the lack of privacy and the decision to broadcast such “emotional” moments, citing a similar incident involving Aryna Sabalenka.
  • She explained that she attempts to release her frustration privately to avoid being snappy with her team, and acknowledged her poor performance against Svitolina.
