Coco Gauff hits out at lack of privacy after ‘emotional’ reaction to Australian Open loss
- Coco Gauff was defeated 6-1, 6-2 by Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, making 26 unforced errors in just 59 minutes.
- After the match, Gauff was filmed smashing her racket against a concrete ramp, believing she was in a private area away from cameras.
- The footage was broadcast and shared on social media, revealing the extensive camera coverage in player areas at grand slam tournaments.
- Gauff expressed frustration over the lack of privacy and the decision to broadcast such “emotional” moments, citing a similar incident involving Aryna Sabalenka.
- She explained that she attempts to release her frustration privately to avoid being snappy with her team, and acknowledged her poor performance against Svitolina.