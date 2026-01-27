Coco Gauff knocked out of Australian Open in brutal 59-minute collapse
Elina Svitolina is through to her first Australian Open semi-final, where she will face two-time champion Aryna Sabalenka
Elina Svitolina knocked Coco Gauff out of the Australian Open to set up a semi-final clash with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the American’s serve collapsed in brutal fashion
Ukraine’s Svitolina, the 12th seed, defeated Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes to reach her first Australian Open semi-final as her direct returns forced Gauff’s game to malfunction.
The 21-year-old made five double faults in the first set, did not hold serve until her sixth game of the match, and at one stage in the second set Svitolina won 12 points in a row.
The French Open champion looked distressed as her errors piled up and - barring a late fight back from 0-3 down in the second set - the scoreline would have read even worse.
After leaving the Rod Laver Arena court, footage from backstage cameras captured Gauff, walking alone, stopping to smash her racket against a concrete ramp.
More follows
