Major Chelsea boost as key player available after injury lay-off
- Cole Palmer is available to make his long-awaited return from injury for Chelsea against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.
- The 23-year-old England international has been sidelined for two months due to a groin injury and a fractured toe.
- Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca welcomed Palmer back, describing him as the club's 'best player' and expressing happiness for his return.
- Chelsea currently sits second in the league, six points behind Arsenal, and could significantly reduce the gap with a win at Stamford Bridge.
- Maresca stated it is 'too early' to consider Chelsea title contenders, irrespective of the result against Arsenal, given the season's early stage.