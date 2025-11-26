Host city for 2030 Commonwealth Games revealed
- The Indian city of Ahmedabad has been approved to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games by members at a General Assembly in Glasgow.
- Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, secured the hosting rights over the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
- The 2030 event will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games, 100 years after the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada.
- India previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.
- Concerns persist regarding the viability and high costs of the Games, contributing to a declining interest in hosting, following Australia's Victoria pulling out of the 2026 event.