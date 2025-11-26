Commonwealth Games confirms host for 2030 centenary event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be hosted by the Indian city Ahmedabad after approval from members at a General Assembly in Glasgow.

Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad in the western state of Gujarat, beat off competition the Nigerian capital Abuja for the right to host the event in its centenary year, 100 years on from the first Commonwealth Games in Hamilton, Canada.

India hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in Delhi in 2010. Glasgow is hosting a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs.

There remain concerns about the viability of the Games, which are costly to run, and existential questions about its place in the 21st century. Those doubts have contributed to a declining interest in hosting, and touted bids for 2030 from Canada, South Africa and Australia never materialised.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, cancelled plans to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games last year, saying: “What’s become clear is that the cost of hosting these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6bn which was budgeted and allocated. It is in fact at least $6bn, and could be as high as $7bn.”

The organising committee of the Glasgow event next summer have a set a budget of £130-150m, with the majority coming from a £100m injection by the Commonwealth Games Federation, and a commitment to avoid charging any of the event to the public purse.

The Games proposes to unite the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth through the multi-sport event, which has been dubbed the “Friendly Games”.