Glasgow agrees deal to host ‘scaled-down’ Commonwealth Games in 2026

Glasgow will stage the Commonwealth Games in 2026 after the Scottish government agreed to step in as hosts of a “scaled-down” version of the event with fewer sports and athletes.

The Australian state of Victoria withdrew as hosts last year, citing a rise in estimated costs and prompting questions over the future of the Games.

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) confirmed that the Scottish government had backed an “innovative” proposal to return the event to Scotland’s largest city under a “sustainable” model that sets out to “minimise costs”.

The CGF has pledged £100m of funding, while Commonwealth Games Australia have offered to invest £2.3m of the compensation it received from the cancellation of the Victoria Games to help the Games to go ahead.

The Scottish government agreed to a commitment that would not require financial underwriting or the use of public funds. Existing facilities in the city, such as Scotstoun Stadium and Tollcross International Swimming Centre, would be used with suggestions that the 2026 Games could be trimmed down to as few as 10 sports, a significant reduction on the 19 sports staged in Birmingham in 2022.

The Scottish government agreed to the deal following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Chris Jenkins, said that Glasgow would be formally announced as hosts in the coming weeks.

“We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) and the Scottish government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026,” Jenkins said.

“At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100m from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK governments. The additional generous contribution of around £2.3m from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.

“We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites Hosts and International Federations.

“We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible.”

The chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, Ian Reid, said “public funds would not be required” in order to deliver a “world-class” Games in time.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we will be working hard over the coming days to bring the final pieces of the puzzle together,” he said.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years in countries and Birmingham hosted the previous Games in 2022.

The state of Victoria estimated that the cost of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026 had risen to A$7bn (£3.65bn) before they pulled out in July 2023.