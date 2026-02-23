Barry Hearn takes aim at Conor Benn over ‘outrageous’ Matchroom exit
- Boxer Conor Benn has departed Matchroom Sport after a decade, prompting a scathing attack from its founder, Barry Hearn.
- Hearn labelled Benn's exit as “outrageous” and the “bitterest” he has witnessed in his 50-year career, expressing profound disappointment.
- The Matchroom president stated that Benn communicated his decision solely through legal representatives, despite a close, “family-like” relationship with the promoter.
- Eddie Hearn, Matchroom chairman, previously described Benn's move as a “dagger in the heart”, a sentiment echoed by his father.
- Benn has joined Dana White’s Saudi-backed Zuffa company, following a recent high-profile victory against Chris Eubank Jr.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks