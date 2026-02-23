Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Barry Hearn takes aim at Conor Benn over ‘outrageous’ Matchroom exit

Conor Benn has left Matchroom
Conor Benn has left Matchroom (Getty Images)
  • Boxer Conor Benn has departed Matchroom Sport after a decade, prompting a scathing attack from its founder, Barry Hearn.
  • Hearn labelled Benn's exit as “outrageous” and the “bitterest” he has witnessed in his 50-year career, expressing profound disappointment.
  • The Matchroom president stated that Benn communicated his decision solely through legal representatives, despite a close, “family-like” relationship with the promoter.
  • Eddie Hearn, Matchroom chairman, previously described Benn's move as a “dagger in the heart”, a sentiment echoed by his father.
  • Benn has joined Dana White’s Saudi-backed Zuffa company, following a recent high-profile victory against Chris Eubank Jr.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in