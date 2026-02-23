Why there is so much to come from Conor Benn and Eddie Hearn’s shock split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing always delivers stories about loyalty, treachery, naivety, and inevitability.

The Conor Benn story is a classic, modern tale of extremes in the boxing world; there is division, truth and rights, and a lot of juicy unknown elements.

Benn has turned his back on the people that saved him and walked off and done a deal with the opposition. It looks and feels like a monstrous betrayal, but there are, obviously, degrees of separation in this boxing story.

open image in gallery Conor Benn has announced a shock split from promotor Eddie Hearn ( Action Images via Reuters )

Eddie Hearn sat on his hotel bed at midnight a few nights ago in Nottingham and talked about his sadness, his shock at the betrayal. At the same time, in Las Vegas, Benn was talking about the deal that made him leave Hearn’s Matchroom to sign for Dana White’s Zuffa outfit.

According to Benn, it was a deal he simply couldn’t resist, and in Hearn’s version there was a refusal by Benn to even discuss the deal, the shattering split. Boxing insiders and outsiders took sides; Benn was a dog; Hearn was naive; it’s just boxing. It is, clearly, a bit more complicated than that.

The one thing that everyone should agree on is that the move was made for cash. There is no polite way to hide that truth: Benn left because White offered more money for his next fight. However, Hearn never got to make a counteroffer, and he insists that is why he wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with Benn. There is no real proof of the fee offered by White and accepted by Benn. There is just endless speculation masquerading as fact. The money boxers get paid is one of sport’s most cherished private transactions.

There are people in the boxing business who claim that Benn’s defection is normal, to be expected, and that nobody should be shocked by a boxer crossing the street for a potential increased payday. That would be, under normal operating circumstances, perfectly acceptable.

open image in gallery ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

However, the Benn and Hearn axis was not normal; it was all about loyalty and debt and commitment to each other. It might sound superficial and convenient, but Eddie Hearn put his own reputation and that of his family's sporting empire on the line when he defended Benn against multiple drug charges.

Hearn was staunch with his support and Benn publicly appreciative. Then, once Benn was clear to fight, Hearn put together the two Chris Eubank Jr fights last year. They were stunning and lucrative fights for everybody involved – and that includes the Matchroom machine.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Hearn insists that there has not been a row, not been a private argument, between him and Benn. Hearn blames himself for not chasing Benn’s signature. It seems he trusted the fighter he had saved and felt there was no need to pursue him to renew his deal. Benn claims he switched to secure a financial future for his family; it is hard to argue against that plan.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

Hearn taking his eyes off the prize is a classic example of naivety at the highest level; Benn was, instead, pursued by White and steered that way by members of his own team. It is strictly business, but it just feels morally wrong.

There will inevitably be a lot more to the story and, as they once said on Fleet Street, “it’s got legs this story, son”. In the next few weeks, we might find out if the story has two or four.