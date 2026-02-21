Eddie Hearn reacts to Conor Benn’s defection from Matchroom: ‘I misjudged the character’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has claimed he “misjudged the character” of Conor Benn, after the boxer left Matchroom to join rival promoter Dana White.

On Friday, it was announced that Benn had joined Zuffa Boxing, which is spearheaded by UFC president White. And the move comes just days after White launched a scathing attack on Hearn, saying the British promoter lacks “vision”.

Benn’s decision to leave Matchroom is particularly shocking given he has spent his entire professional career with Hearn’s company, which even stood by the 29-year-old from 2022 until 2025, during a saga in which he failed two drug tests and could not box on home soil.

“I blame myself, because I just forgot it was boxing, you know?” Hearn told iFL TV late on Friday, admitting he was “pretty devastated”. “I was like... I just felt that the loyalty that we’ve shown would never, ever put us in this position.

“And I just felt that I never really needed to push Conor Benn to sign a new contract previously, and I probably could’ve got him to sign a new contract previously.

“Like I said, I blame myself. I made a mistake, because I misjudged the character. And again, I’m not gonna hang him out to dry, and he will say: ‘Well, it was a big offer.’

“But when I received the email from his lawyer, I texted him and said: ‘I think we should have a call. I think, for everything I’ve done for you, I think I deserve a call. And he said ‘no’, and I was like: ‘Man... f***... I can’t believe it.’

“I just don’t know what to say, other than I just felt that everything that we gave him, the loyalty that we gave him, the support we gave him, would be enough to talk it through – or just get close to a number, but there wasn’t really the interest.

“So, very surprising, very painful, but just another moment in life that you live and learn from [...] You lose a bit of your soul. It’s a little bit numb. There’s a lot I could say.

“He doesn’t think like he’s done anything wrong, but that’s him as a person. Sometimes you can get poisoned.

“[Anthony] Joshua, you can’t mention those in the same breath – for many reasons. Joshua is a different breed of class and loyalty,” Hearn added, referencing his highest-profile boxer.

Benn, the son of British boxing great Nigel Benn, released a statement on Friday upon the announcement of his move, and the welterweight said he hoped he could still work with Hearn going forward.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they’ve done for me over the past decade,” said Benn. “From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows, they were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times.

“It’s been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined, and for their belief, support and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn’t refuse.

“I’d love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter.

“I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing. I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.”

Zuffa Boxing is being up by White and Saudi government official Turki Alalshikh, the latter of whom has been pivotal to the Gulf nation’s boxing drive in recent years.