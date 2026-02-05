Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends Al-Nassr strike

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr training
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr training (Reuters)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Al-Nassr training after going on strike over the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s management of the club.
  • Ronaldo was absent from Monday's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, despite not being injured or suspended.
  • His dissatisfaction stemmed from Al-Nassr's perceived lack of transfer activity compared to rival PIF-owned clubs, such as Al-Hilal, who made significant signings.
  • Al-Nassr are currently second in the league, one point behind Al-Hilal, and face a crucial match against Al-Ittihad on Friday.
  • Ronaldo, who signed a two-year extension last June, is pursuing a 1,000-goal milestone but has hinted his long-term future may not be in Saudi Arabia.
