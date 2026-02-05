Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training after ‘strike’ over PIF preferential treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr training after going on strike over the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s running of the club.

Ronaldo was absent from the club’s Saudi Pro League match against Al-Riyadh on Monday despite not being injured or suspended, abandoning his teammates in the midst of a tense title race at the top of the table.

His reasoning for this latest tantrum relates to Al-Nassr’s transfer activity in the winter window, with the Portugal captain taking issue with supposed preferential treatment towards his club’s PIF-owned rivals.

Al-Nassr are one of four Saudi Pro League clubs owned by the Saudi state, joined by Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in the PIF’s portfolio. Al-Hilal currently top the league by one point, with Al-Nassr in second.

Al-Hilal, who won the league title in Ronaldo’s first full season in Saudi Arabia, have enjoyed a productive transfer window and om deadline day added the blockbuster signing of Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema to their list of January recruits, which includes former Arsenal defender Pablo Mari and Rennes’ teenage star Mohamed Kader Meite, who cost them £26m.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have only signed 21-year-old Iraqi centre-back Hayer Abdulkareem, a lack of activity which has seemingly drawn the ire of the 40-year-old talisman.

This perceived lack of investment by the ownership compared to Al-Nassr’s rivals led to Ronaldo ditching the team for their last outing.

However, it appears he has come to a resolution with the club after posting a picture of himself in training, accompanied by two hearts in the colours of Al-Nassr: yellow and blue.

It remains to be seen whether he will return to the matchday squad for Friday’s crucial clash with Al-Ittihad, with Al-Nassr knowing a win will take them to the top of the table.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr last June, reportedly worth £480,000 per day as the striker remained the poster-boy of the Saudi football project.

He remains intent on playing football as he chases down the elusive 1,000-goal barrier, which he is 39 strikes away from hitting - but recently hinted that his heart isn’t set on finishing his career in Saudi Arabia.

“My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe,” Ronaldo said, speaking at an awards ceremony in Dubai in December.

“I always enjoy playing football and I want to keep going. I will reach the number (1000 goals) for sure, if no injuries.”

Ronaldo is 39 goals away from breaking the 1,000-goal barrier ( PA Wire )

Ronaldo is also set to play at the World Cup this year with Portugal after Fifa granted him a controversial reprieve relating following his red card against Ireland.

The striker looked set to miss two of the Portugal’s three group games after being sent off for violent conduct in Dublin, which would usually incur a three-match ban.

However, Fifa decided to suspend the final two matches of his suspension for good behaviour, as long as Ronaldo doesn’t commit “another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probation period”.

Al-Nassr will be more concerned with getting Ronaldo back in action as soon as possible, with the Portuguese forward boasting 17 goals in 18 league games this term.