Crystal Palace discover opponents for Conference League play-off

Crystal Palace will play in the Conference League play-off round next month
Crystal Palace will play in the Conference League play-off round next month (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Crystal Palace will face Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Conference League play-off round.
  • The draw for the play-offs took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.
  • Palace will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first leg on February 19 before playing the second leg at home on February 26.
  • Palace failed to finish in the top eight during the league phase, meaning they went into the draw for teams that placed between 9th and 24th.
  • However, they were one of the seeded clubs, and will have the second leg at Selhurst Park as they aim to move into the last 16 of the competition.
