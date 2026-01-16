Conference League play-off draw live: Crystal Palace to learn opponents as Eagles look to make knockout rounds
Crystal Palace are one of eight seeded teams in Friday’s draw, with Oliver Glasner’s side facing either HŠK Zrinjski Mostar or SK Sigma Olomouc
The draw for the play-off round of the Conference League takes place this afternoon in Nyon, with Crystal Palace waiting to find out their route to the knockout rounds.
All of the clubs who finished between 9th and 24th in the league phase will be drawn to face each other over two legs in a bid to reach the next round, with teams already knowing their potential opponents due to seeding.
Several sides who are among the favourites for the competition – including Palace and two-time runners-up Fiorentina – are in the draw alongside a range of European minnows such as KuPS and Omonoia, with the Eagles set to face either Zrinjski Mostar or SK Sigma Olomouc as they look to book a place in the last 16.
Ties will be played on 19 and 26 February, with those sides who finished between 9th and 16th playing the second legs at home in principle.
Follow all the latest updates from the draw in Nyon below:
When is the Conference League play-off draw?
The draw for the play-offs will take place on Friday, 16 January at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw is scheduled to begin at 12pm GMT (1pm CET).
How can I watch it?
The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA Conference League app.
Conference League play-off draw live
Palace's route to Leipzig
Palace already have an idea of a rough route to the final, and fans and players alike can start evaluating who they might want to avoid.
If the Eagles get through their play-off tie then they will face either AEK Larnaca or German side Mainz, who currently sit 17th in the Bundesliga.
After that things could start to get tricky, with a potential tie against Strasbourg or Raków Częstochowa in the quarter-finals.
The semi-finals would be far from straightforward too, with potential to face Rayo Vallecano, Sparta Praha or Shakhtar Donetsk depending on results elsewhere.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s draw for the play-off round of the Europa Conference League.
Teams including Crystal Palace, AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina will be learning their play-off opponents this afternoon, as the route to the final in Leipzig begins to open up for each club.
We’ll have all the latest updates right here.
